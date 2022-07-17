UAE announces COVID-19 guidelines for safe summer vacation

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced COVID-19 guidelines for summer vacations.

The ministry urged checking with the travel destinations to follow the COVID-19 protocols of the respective countries.

On Twitter, the Ministry said, “Make sure you follow COVID-19 preventative measures when travelling for summer vacations.”

“#TogetherWeRecover campaign aims to raise awareness on such necessary measures for your safety. Your mental and physical wellbeing is everything! #MOHRE.”

Emiratis and residents have been asked to comply with COVID-19 measures at the airports including wearing facemask, physical distancing and checking the temperature.

‘‘In the event that the person suffers from high temperature or has symptoms of respiratory disease, the individual will be isolated and evaluated by the health center at the airports, if he/she is suspected to have Covid-19, they will be referred to the health authorities in the emirate,” it said.