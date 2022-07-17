Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Dubai Fountain among world’s most beautiful sights

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Dubai Fountain have made it to the Top 20 of the “world’s most beautiful sights”.

In the list compiled by travel company Kuoni, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque comes in at No 8 globally while the Dubai Fountain is at No 11 in the analysis of thousands of TripAdvisor reviews to find which places have the most mentions of the word ‘beautiful’.

RELATED STORY: UAE tourism sector rebounds, crosses pre-pandemic levels

No other sights in the Middle East made it to the list as per the data compiled from reviews up to June. The Central Park in New York City enchanted visitors the most, with an impressive 22,880 reviews declaring the park in the Big Apple as ‘beautiful’.

Kuoni said it compiled the ranking by analysing TripAdvisor data for sights in more than 267 cities around the world and the study results showed that the USA is home to the most beautiful sights globally, with three of the top 10 most captivating sights featuring in the top ten list.

READ ON: UAE outperforms US, UK in attracting tourists

As per the list, New York City’s Central Park tops the list, with a staggering 22,880 reviews mentioning the word ‘beautiful’, whilst 15,750 reviews hailing the Fountains of Bellagio in the world’s entertainment capital Las Vegas cement the landmark in third place.

Using the Things to Do section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of “beautiful” in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location or city and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque had 8,831 mentions, and The Dubai Fountain had 7,269 mentions.