Pinoy tourist from Cebu assaulted in Manhattan: PH Consulate

A Filipino tourist from Cebu was “violently assaulted” near the Philippine Center in Manhattan on Wednesday, said the Philippine Consulate General.

Consul General Elmer Cato said the 18-year-old was walking with three other Filipinos near the corner of 6th Avenue and 46th Street last Wednesday when he was attacked, but it remains unclear if the attack was classified as a hate crime.

He sustained “facial injuries” from the assault while the suspect was eventually “subdued and turned over” to authorities and the tourist was walking with three other Filipinos while the Philippine authorities in New York were coordinating with authorities on the matter.

“It is unknown at this point if the incident was anti-Asian-hate-related,” a statement read.

“In view of this incident, the Consulate reminds members of the Filipino Community as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions while on the streets or in the subways,” the advisory added.

“The Consulate is in touch with the New York City Police Department to get more information on the incident.”

The Consul-General has recorded 41 cases of Filipinos being victimized by “hate crime or incident or a criminal act.”