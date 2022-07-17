Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinoy tourist from Cebu assaulted in Manhattan: PH Consulate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A Filipino tourist from Cebu was “violently assaulted” near the Philippine Center in Manhattan on Wednesday, said the Philippine Consulate General.

Consul General Elmer Cato said the 18-year-old was walking with three other Filipinos near the corner of 6th Avenue and 46th Street last Wednesday when he was attacked, but it remains unclear if the attack was classified as a hate crime.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California

He sustained “facial injuries” from the assault while the suspect was eventually “subdued and turned over” to authorities and the tourist was walking with three other Filipinos while the Philippine authorities in New York were coordinating with authorities on the matter.

“It is unknown at this point if the incident was anti-Asian-hate-related,” a statement read.

“In view of this incident, the Consulate reminds members of the Filipino Community as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions while on the streets or in the subways,” the advisory added.

READ ON: Armed suspect robs Pinoy at California mall

“The Consulate is in touch with the New York City Police Department to get more information on the incident.”

The Consul-General has recorded 41 cases of Filipinos being victimized by “hate crime or incident or a criminal act.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque szgmc ae insta 1

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Dubai Fountain among world’s most beautiful sights

2 hours ago
1447268312169 1

Doctors warn of dangers of vitamin D overdose

2 hours ago
joe jonas sophie turner

LOOK: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

2 hours ago
Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival this September 2022

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button