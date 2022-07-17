Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW remittances rise to Php 151.9B in first five months of 2022 – BSP

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The amount of money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) increased to its highest level in two months by two percent in May, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data released by the BSP showed that personal remittances, or cash or kind transfers between families, reached $2.70 billion (Php 151.9B)* in the fifth month of 2022, up 1.27 percent from $2.67 billion in April and 1.99 percent from $2.65 billion in May 2021.

The BSP attributed the increase to the 1.9-percent increase in remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more to $2.1 billion in May from $2.06 billion a year ago as well as the 1.4-percent improvement in the amount of money sent by sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year to $540 million from $532 million.

RELATED STORY: OFW remittances rise 2 percent to reach $8.65 billion in Q1 2022

Since the $2.88 billion sent in March of this year, this was the most OFs ever sent and the central bank reported that cash remittances coursed through banks grew by 1.8 percent to $2.43 billion in May from $2.38 billion in the same month last year.

“The expansion in cash remittances in May 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers,” the BSP said.

The central bank said the growth in cash remittances from the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore contributed largely to the increase in remittances in the first five months.

*USD TO PHP rate: $1 = Php 56.29

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque szgmc ae insta 1

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Dubai Fountain among world’s most beautiful sights

3 hours ago
1447268312169 1

Doctors warn of dangers of vitamin D overdose

3 hours ago
joe jonas sophie turner

LOOK: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

3 hours ago
Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival this September 2022

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button