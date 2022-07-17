Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hidilyn Diaz to marry Julius Naranjo on day of Olympic gold win

Filipino sports icon Hidilyn Diaz shared her wedding details as she is set to get married to Julius Naranjo on the day of her Olympic gold win.

Sharing a glimpse of her pre-nuptial shoot with her soon-to-be husband Julius Naranjo, Olympic gold medalist also posted snaps of their photoshoot which was taken in Baguio City and parts of Benguet.

“Napakasaya ng pre-nup shoot na ginanap sa Northern Blossom Flower Farm , Baguio Country Club, at Stronghold Athletics, di ko ito makalimutan kasi napatawa nila si Julius ng 9.5,” she said.

“Di ko rin makalimutan kung gaano kaganda ang view sa Atok Benguet at Baguio, at kung gaano kasaya kasama ang mga kasama namin dito sa shoot,” she added.

Diaz revealed that she will marry Naranjo on July 26, which is one year of her historic win in the Tokyo Games that gave the Philippines its first ever gold medal in the quadrennial meet and the marriage will be solemnised at the the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio.

“Mag-iisang taon na pala ang pagpapanalo natin ng Gold medal sa Olympics , at ngayon July 26,2022 magpapakasal na kame ni Julius Irvin Hikaru T. Naranjo,” Diaz said.

“Di naging madali ang pinagdaanan namin bilang magkasintahan, maraming naghusga, maraming nagduda, ang daming iyak, at ang daming sakripisyo pero nanaig ang pagmamahal sa isa’t-isa , pagmamahal sa ginagawa, pagmamahal sa bansa, at pagmamahal sa Diyos.”

Diaz got engaged to her boyfriend and coach Naranjo in October last year.

