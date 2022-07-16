Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remains of OFW killed by crane on Japanese bulker to be sent home

Body of a Filipino seaman who died in a work-related accident was transferred from the bulk carrier and taken ashore on Thursday.

The Antara news agency said the Banda Aceh Search and Rescue Agency (SAR) removed his body ashore as the vessel had been sailing from the US via the Suez Canal to China.

Ibnu Harris Al Hussain, head of Banda Aceh SAR, said that the victim was hit by a crane while the ship he worked on was sailing in the Indian Ocean on 4 July. “The victim was treated on the ship, but eventually passed away.”

The evacuation of the victim’s body took place 7.5 nautical miles offshore in Bay of Bengal waters, between the Aceh Islands and Weh Island near Sabang city and involved personnel from the Indonesian navy, the Malahayati Port Health Office (KKP) and customs and immigration officials.

On arrival at Ulee Lheue Port, the body was transported to Zainoel Abidin Hospital in Banda Aceh by ambulance and will be repatriated to the home country through Jakarta.

The bulker is owned by Japan’s Doun Kisen and operated by Cobelfret of Belgium.

