PNP says owners of vehicles with ‘wang wang’ came from executive subdivisions

The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group reported that at least 60 vehicles have been apprehended due to unauthorized use of blinkers and sirens or ‘wang wang’.

One of them introduced himself as a government employee, while the other says he was working with a lawmaker.

Some owners of apprehended vehicles were defiant as well.

“Hinahanapan pa kami ng mission order, nagmamatigas ayaw sumunod sa atin. Intayin natin siyang lumambot, maghapon siya dyan nakatambay,” Police Colonel William Segun, deputy director PNP-HPG, said in a report in GMA News.

Based on the data, most of the owners came from executive subdivisions.

“Base po sa mga intelligence report natin, itong mga gumagamit ng mga blinkers at saka mga wang wang ay galing sa mga executive subdivision,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Joel Mendoza, Chief of HPG-NCR, said.