Dhs 102-million worth second package of infrastructure projects launched in Ajman

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has launched the second package of infrastructure development projects which are over AED 102 million in the emirate, reported local news agency WAM.

The infrastructure development aims to make Ajman “one of the most important modern cities in the fields of architecture and construction.”

The projects are part of the second package of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for infrastructure development in the emirate of Ajman.

The second package focuses on economic, cultural and sports fields, he added.

Sheikh Ammar reviewed the development plan for Al Ittihad Road, AED 71.6 million-road which connects Ajman to other emirates.

He said the AED71.6 million-road would provide the required expansion to reduce the increasing vehicular traffic.

It can be recalled that the first development package for Ajman started back in 2007 and was completed by 2010. The main construction package for its Ajman 1 project involves the construction of a mixed-use residential, commercial and hospitality complex.