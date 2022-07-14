Hontiveros hopeful Marcos will support divorce bill

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros is hopeful that President Bongbong Marcos will support the divorce bill filed in the 19th Congress.

“Well, I hope the President would be open about it,” Hontiveros said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Hontiveros said that should Congress passed the measure he can sign it or allow it to lapse into law.

“So maidadagdag siya sa sa policy framework natin on the family. Sa Family Code, legal separation, annulment…A lot of laws as members of the family. Sana the president will be mindful of these,” she said.

Hontiveros said she is still hopeful that the new administration will do better in improving the lives of Filipinos.

“I’m waiting to be impressed, not yet optimistic, but as at the start of every administration, no matter how surprising, how unexpected, I have to chose, I choose to be hopeful at least starting from the ranks of the minority, starting from the ranks of the opposition, and from the ranks from citizens at large,” she said.

“I certainly would want to see the president eventually appoint a department secretary for agriculture Pero habang sila ang concurrently ang presidente at agriculture secretary, punong-puno na rin ang plato nila and not least with good and concrete proposals from the past several months, if not years. Halimbawa talagang bigyan ng once and for all ng suporta ang ating agri producers,” she added.