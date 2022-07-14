Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hontiveros hopeful Marcos will support divorce bill

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros is hopeful that President Bongbong Marcos will support the divorce bill filed in the 19th Congress.

“Well, I hope the President would be open about it,” Hontiveros said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

RELATED STORY: ‘Walang sinisirang pamilya’: Padilla defends proposed divorce bill

Hontiveros said that should Congress passed the measure he can sign it or allow it to lapse into law.

“So maidadagdag siya sa sa policy framework natin on the family. Sa Family Code, legal separation, annulment…A lot of laws as members of the family. Sana the president will be mindful of these,” she said.

Hontiveros said she is still hopeful that the new administration will do better in improving the lives of Filipinos.

READ ON: Tulfo eyes discussion with Catholic Church on divorce

“I’m waiting to be impressed, not yet optimistic, but as at the start of every administration, no matter how surprising, how unexpected, I have to chose, I choose to be hopeful at least starting from the ranks of the minority, starting from the ranks of the opposition, and from the ranks from citizens at large,” she said.

“I certainly would want to see the president eventually appoint a department secretary for agriculture Pero habang sila ang concurrently ang presidente at agriculture secretary, punong-puno na rin ang plato nila and not least with good and concrete proposals from the past several months, if not years. Halimbawa talagang bigyan ng once and for all ng suporta ang ating agri producers,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT July 14 dive

Meet the first Filipino Diver to explore the 1000 cave island in Indonesia

5 mins ago
bakuna vaccine philippines photo from PNA

Expert says worst of COVID-19 already over in PH due to high vaccination rate

25 mins ago
erwin tulfo 2

DSWD delisting of 4Ps beneficiaries may reach 2 million – Tulfo

27 mins ago
TFT July 14 LOL

‘Respeto na lang sana’: DJ Loonyo cries foul over Janine Berdin for meme

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button