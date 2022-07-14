Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE chief: Department of Migrant Workers to become fully operational in 2023

The Labor Department is optimistic that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will be fully operational in 2023.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma mase the assurance during the joing circular issued by teh DOLE and the DMW.

The joint circular provides for the smooth transition of at least six labor agencies from DOLE to DMW.

The agencies referred to are the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs), International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB), National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP).

The transition period under Republic Act 11641 would be carried out in a maximum of two years.

Laguesma however laments that the transition period is too long and contrary to the goal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s goal to deliver faster service to Filipino migrant workers.

“Masyadong matagal ang dalawang taon. Why wait that long when we can complete the transition earlier for the benefit of our beloved OFWs,” Laguesma explained.

The Labor chief dismissed speculations of ‘railroading’ in the transfer of the DOLE attached agencies to DMW.

“There’s nothing illegal in the transition. We are just ramping up efforts to make DMW operational as early as possible,” Laguesma added.

DOLE says that their focus now is to handle local employment.

“By focusing on our mandate, DOLE will be rendering faster and quality service to our workers in the country,” he said.

“In the same manner, DMW will be working exclusively for our OFWs, meaning their time and effort would center on the Filipino migrant workers which is an efficient way of serving our modern-day heroes,” he added.

Laguesma vowed all out support to DMW Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople, saying the two of them “have a long professional and personal relationship together.”

“She has my full backing as she nurtures the development of DMW,” he added.

