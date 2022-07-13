Man sentenced to AED 600,000 fine due to reckless driving in Al Ain

An Al Ain court has ordered a man to pay AED 600,000 penalty for reckless driving that caused a major accident, leading to severe injury to the victim.

The Al Ain Appellate Court obligated the huge penalty on charges of compromising the integrity of the victim’s body due to negligence, carelessness, and lack of caution.

Investigations also revealed that the accident was caused after the driver did not leave sufficient distance between his vehicle and the vehicle of the victim. Local media reports state that the victim suffered a disability of 60%.

The victim had filed a lawsuit against the person, seeking AED1 million in compensation.

It also sought a delayed interest of 12% as the accident resulted in him suffering bodily injuries and inability to work.

Authorities stated that the forensic report proved that the total disability due to a brain injury amounted to 60% of his total capacity.

The Court of First Instance reportedly obligated the appellee to pay the plaintiff AED300,000 besides fees and expenses. The Al Ain Appellate Court later amended the appealed verdict and raised the compensation to AED600,000.