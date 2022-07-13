Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Biker dies after jumping red signal in UAQ

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A motorcyclist died after jumping the red signal in Umm Al Quwain. The Moroccan biker was accompanied by his friend at the time of accident at an intersection of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the emirate.

The two, according to local media reports, were hit by a vehicle at the junction. The driver of the vehicle with which the bike collided was treated with minor injuries.

RELATED STORY: Driver chased by Sharjah Police jumps 12 red signals

The rider was seriously injured and was subsequently taken to Umm Al Quwain Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The authorities continue to urge motorists to follow rules while driving to ensure everyone’s safety.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

macau on map

DMW assures aid to OFWs hit by Macau’s business suspension policy

1 hour ago
lj moreno pregnant

LOOK: LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag expecting fourth child

1 hour ago
Sharjah police reckless driving nov 2

Man sentenced to AED 600,000 fine due to reckless driving in Al Ain

1 hour ago
Boracay 2

Boracay included in TIME’s 50 World’s Greatest Places in 2022

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button