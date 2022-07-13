Biker dies after jumping red signal in UAQ

A motorcyclist died after jumping the red signal in Umm Al Quwain. The Moroccan biker was accompanied by his friend at the time of accident at an intersection of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the emirate.

The two, according to local media reports, were hit by a vehicle at the junction. The driver of the vehicle with which the bike collided was treated with minor injuries.

The rider was seriously injured and was subsequently taken to Umm Al Quwain Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The authorities continue to urge motorists to follow rules while driving to ensure everyone’s safety.