5 dead, 1 injured at Ras Al Khaimah accident due to swerving on July 13

A tragic traffic collision occurred this afternoon, Wednesday, July 13, on the Emirates Ring Road, travelling out of Ras Al-Khaimah, killing five individuals and injuring a sixth. All individuals were of Arab ethnicity.

Reports from the Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that a vehicle carrying six passengers on the Emirates Ring Road headed outside Ras Al Khaimah suddenly swerved and collided with a heavy truck.

This resulted in the death of five persons and caused serious injuries to the sixth individual.

Immediately after receiving the report, Ras Al Khaimah police patrols and national ambulances rushed to the scene, and the bodies of the deceased were transported.

The injured individual was transported to a hospital in the Emirates via plane belonging to the Ministry of Interior’s air wing.