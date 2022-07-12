Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 30,000 UAE residents visit Jebel Jais during Eid Al Adha holidays

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

UAE residents and tourists visited the Jebel Jais’s peak during the first two days of Eid Al Adha with an estimated 12 ,500 vehicles reaching the peaks.

Over 30,000 visitors ascended the Jebel Jais on the first and second days of the Eid Al Adha and the numbers are expected to increase on the third day.

RELATED STORY: RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

The authorities said police patrol vehicles regulated traffic along the Jabal Jais’ 36-km-long road from Al Burairat and Wadi Qada’a till the Jebel Jais’s peak.

Meanwhile, the Umm Al Quwain Mall and Al Bait Mutwahid Walk also saw a large influx and turnout of citizens and residents during the first two days of the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Temperatures remained moderate amid a festive atmosphere.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Eagle 1000 peso bill

BSP advises banks, retailers to accept folded Php 1000-peso polymer bills

6 hours ago
Ai Ai delas Alas baking

LOOK: Ai Ai delas Alas starts baking business in US

7 hours ago
KC Concepcion Cloie

KC Concepcion attends beauty queen sister Cloie’s wedding in Sweden

7 hours ago
Sharjah Command Centre

No death, over 22,000 emergency calls received by Sharjah Police on Eid Al Adha

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button