Over 30,000 UAE residents visit Jebel Jais during Eid Al Adha holidays

UAE residents and tourists visited the Jebel Jais’s peak during the first two days of Eid Al Adha with an estimated 12 ,500 vehicles reaching the peaks.

Over 30,000 visitors ascended the Jebel Jais on the first and second days of the Eid Al Adha and the numbers are expected to increase on the third day.

The authorities said police patrol vehicles regulated traffic along the Jabal Jais’ 36-km-long road from Al Burairat and Wadi Qada’a till the Jebel Jais’s peak.

Meanwhile, the Umm Al Quwain Mall and Al Bait Mutwahid Walk also saw a large influx and turnout of citizens and residents during the first two days of the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Temperatures remained moderate amid a festive atmosphere.