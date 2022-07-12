OFWs divided on proposed ‘Sampung Libong Pag-asa” one-time Php 10,000 financial grant

Overseas Filipinos have mixed reactions as to the measure to provide a Php 10,000 one-time financial grant for their families back home.

Earlier, after Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano refiled a new version of his “Sampung Libong Pag-asa Law,” – a cash aid of Php10,000 per family or Php1,500 per family member — whichever is higher to a number of eligible beneficiaries, which includes families of Filipinos working abroad.

On the Facebook page of The Filipino Times, several OFWs stated that this comes as a welcome measure especially since families of OFWs have yet to receive any form of ‘ayuda’ or help from the local government since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sana naman meron din mga pamilya naming mga OFW. Matagal na kami dito sa ibang bansa, hindi man lang nakatikim ng ayuda ang pamilya ko,” said a netizen.

“Noong nakaraan, ni singkong duling walang natanggap family ko kasi sabi nasa abroad daw ako,” added another.

However, some OFWs are opposed to the measure – stressing that not only is the amount easy to spend, it also promotes laziness among Filipinos as well as overdependence to the Philippine government.

“Kawawa lang mga OFW. Pag may ayuda sa bayan namin, kami lang di nabibigyan kasi OFW kami. Hindi nila alam ang hirap nararanasan namin sa abroad. Yung mga tao ginagawa nilang tamad at umaasa na lang sa ayuda ng gobyerno. Dapat trabaho ang ibigay ninyo di ayuda. Ginagawa lang ninyong tamad ang mga tao kaya mas lalong naghihirap ang buhay ng iba. Parang sinasadya na nila para sila ang priority ng gobyerno kasi tamad na silang magtrabho. Kaming mga OFW nagsisikap at nagtitiis kami lumayo sa pamilya namin para lang guminhawa pamilya namin. Di kami umaasa na lang sa ayuda ng gobyerno. Dapat dyan pag aralan at pag isipan ninyo,” said a netizen.

“Sir, trabaho ang ibigay ninyo sa taumbayan. Yung 10k, mabilis maubos yan,” added another.

If the bill is enacted into law, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be tasked to lead the distribution through the “10K Ayuda Assistance Program”.

“The State shall endeavor to help all Filipinos and the economy get the much-needed financial boost in the wake of inflation, increased prices of basic commodities, and other causes of financial strains and hardships brought about by the pandemic, most especially during the interim that a viable vaccine program is being rolled out by the Government to protect all Filipinos against COVID-19,” read Cayetano’s statement in the bill.