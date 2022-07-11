UK-based Filipina nurse May Parsons to receive George Cross award

Filipina senior nurse and UST alumna May Parsons, the nurse who administered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, will receive the George Cross award on behalf of the National Health Service (NHS), England’s publicly funded healthcare system, the NHS announced on Saturday, July 9.

The George Cross is the highest award bestowed by the British government for acts of heroism or courage in circumstances of extreme danger, other than those performed in the face of an enemy and Parsons is the Filipina nurse to receive the award.

She is a nursing graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila who worked at the UST Hospital before flying to the UK in 2003 and Parsons, together with NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard, will represent the staff of the healthcare service at the awarding ceremony in Windsor Castle on July 12.

“All of the staff in hospitals and our communities went above and beyond during the pandemic to look after patients despite the risks the virus posed to themselves, across health and care, staff sacrificed so much to look after those in need,” Parsons said in a statement.

“The George Cross is a fitting tribute to them all,” she added.

Parsons will be awarded by UK’s Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, at the Windsor Castle on July 12.