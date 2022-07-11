1,007 OFWs flock to POLO Dubai and endure long lines for contract verification a day before the Eid Holidays

A total of 1,007 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) flock to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) and endured long lines for contract verification a day before the Eid Holidays on Thursday, July 7.

In respect to the Islamic traditions and UAE government regulations, the POLO Dubai announced that it will be closed on July 8-12 2022 (Friday to Monday) in observance of Eid Al Adha.

Ronie Rumbaoa, an OFW with a scheduled flight on July 14, said that he was surprised to see the long lines, especially that he had booked an appointment.

“6:45am [ako]pumila natapos 4:30pm na. With appointment pa ako nyan ng 7:40am,” shared Rumboa.

Majority of those who endured the lines were vacationing Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with flights scheduled on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, July 2022.

According to POLO Dubai, they have rendered a total of 2,253 transactions on 7 July 2022.

“These figures include an all-time high of 1,007 successfully verified contracts in a single day, excluding applicants with deficient documents,” according to a press release shared by POLO Dubai.

Likewise, OWWA membership and renewal registered 476 OFWs, while both Pag-IBIG Fund and SSS services were availed by 308 OFWs each.

“POLO processes a daily average of 500 to 600 applicants for contract verification, 300 applicants for OWWA membership, 250 applicants for Pag-IBIG Fund and 300 applicants for SSS services,” said Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché of POLO Dubai.

In addition to the traditional or office services at POLO Dubai, an Online Submission System for Contract Verification was launched on 20 June 2022.

“During the pilot test, online forms were made available to limited OFW categories, specifically those with confirmed flights falling on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, as they comprise the largest number of walk-in clients every Friday.,” stated POLO Dubai.

Starting this August, POLO Dubai will be fully implementing online contract verification.

Labor Attaché Bautista explained that an online application may be disapproved based on the following:

the flight schedule is not included in the covered dates of the specific form or cannot be validated with the airline; there are missing / incomplete requirements; the visa location is outside POLO Dubai jurisdiction; and 4) the documents uploaded are expired.