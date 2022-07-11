1 out of 3 university students in UAE obese: Study

About one third of university students in the UAE are overweight or obese, a latest study has highlighted, adding that the rate is likely to increase as this generation grows older.

The study, published in the journal Acta Biomedica, took into consideration the body mass index (BMI) – a measure of a person’s weight relative to their height – of 402 University of Sharjah students aged 18 to 25. Eighty-five per cent were Arab.

The study highlighted that 136 participants, or 33.8 per cent, were overweight (represented by a BMI of 25 to 29.9) or obese (a BMI of 30 or above).

The study found that men had “significantly higher BMI and body fat” compared to the women, but concern about body shape and image was higher among the women.

In the study, 216 participants, or 53.7 per cent, were of normal weight, meaning their BMI was between 18.5 and 24.9, while 44, or 10.9 per cent, were underweight, with a BMI below 18.5.

An earlier study had pointed out that about 16 per cent of young people in the country carry out the recommended amount of exercise.