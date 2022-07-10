Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine schools to fully reopen in November after two years

The Philippine schools will fully reopen in November after a gap of 2-years.

This came as experts have warned of a growing education crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have a plan for full face-to-face (schooling) by November of this year,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told reporters.

“Let’s get this done quickly. Of course we’re careful, but we’re always in a hurry because we have to get much done in very little time,” he added.

The schools remain shut since March 2020 and re-opening will come as the United Nations children’s agency Unicef has warned that school closures have caused enormous losses to education sector.

The school reopening would start from September and ramp up ahead.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte allowed children to return to classrooms in just 100 schools out of more than 61,000 in November last year.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary-general Raymond Basilio welcomed the government’s announcement.

