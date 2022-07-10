Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila, other 8 areas breaches 10% mark

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila and other 8 areas breaches 10% mark.

The numbers are double the benchmark set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research, the WHO benchmark is 5 percent.

RELATED STORY: OCTA expects COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila to decline in 1-2 weeks

OCTA research fellow Guido David said that the positivity rate of Metro Manila as of July 9 is 10.4 percent from 8.3 percent recorded on July 2.

The positivity rate of Antique, Batangas, Capiz, Cavite, Iloilo, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal has also breached the 10 percent mark.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Antique is 18.9 percent; Batangas (10.5 percent), Capiz, (17.8 percent), Cavite (16.2 percent), Iloilo (10.9 percent), Laguna (16.2 percent), Pampanga (16.1 percent) and Rizal (15.7 percent).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

zhong xue gao ice cream

Netizens baffled due to viral video of ice cream from China that doesn’t melt

3 hours ago
Amber Heard tears

Amber Heard seeks mistrial in Johnny Depp case, alleges juror mix-up

3 hours ago
benben concert in expo 2020 dubai

Ben&Ben lead vocalists Miguel, Paolo recover from COVID-19

4 hours ago
Marcos Cabinet 3

Marcos team lowers Philippines’ GDP growth target for 2022

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button