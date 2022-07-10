COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila, other 8 areas breaches 10% mark

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila and other 8 areas breaches 10% mark.

The numbers are double the benchmark set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research, the WHO benchmark is 5 percent.

RELATED STORY: OCTA expects COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila to decline in 1-2 weeks

OCTA research fellow Guido David said that the positivity rate of Metro Manila as of July 9 is 10.4 percent from 8.3 percent recorded on July 2.

The positivity rate of Antique, Batangas, Capiz, Cavite, Iloilo, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal has also breached the 10 percent mark.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Antique is 18.9 percent; Batangas (10.5 percent), Capiz, (17.8 percent), Cavite (16.2 percent), Iloilo (10.9 percent), Laguna (16.2 percent), Pampanga (16.1 percent) and Rizal (15.7 percent).