UK court rules in favour of Filipina maid in ‘modern-day slavery’ case

Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a Filipina maid in modern-day slavery case against a diplomat

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom (UK) has ruled in favor of a Filipina domestic worker who was exploited by her Saudi diplomat employer in London stating that diplomats who abuse their staff cannot invoke diplomatic immunity in complaints seeking compensation.

Filipina domestic worker Josephine Wong won her suit against her employer Saudi diplomat Khalid Basfar in 2018 for making her work in abusive conditions in London and the UK’s highest court, in its judgment, said that exploitation of migrant workers by foreign diplomats is a “significant problem,” and ruled that it falls within the “commercial activity” exception to immunity under the diplomatic convention.

Josephine Wong said that she was allegedly treated as a slave, forcing her to wear a bell everyday to be at his “family’s beck and call” and her lawyers said she endured long work hours of 7 am to 11:30 pm daily, had no days off or rest breaks, and that she was confined to her employers’ residence.

Wong’s employer regularly yelled at her and calls her offensive names, and when the family was at home, she was only allowed to eat their leftover food and was brought to the UK in 2016 when Basfar was posted there, and was reportedly not paid her full salary during her first seven months.

“Mr. Basfar’s treatment of Ms. Wong amounted to a form of modern slavery, whether it was forced labour, servitude or trafficking,” the Court said. “This shows that the relationship between them was not that of employment freely entered into, so as to be an ordinary part of Mr. Basfar’s daily life in the UK as a resident diplomat. And it shows that his conduct amounted to a commercial activity practised (in so far as it matters) for personal profit.”