Philippines climbs to 4th place worldwide as target of global hackers

The Philippines has become a favorite target of the world’s hackers, said cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs.

The multinational cybersecurity firm said in its global ranking of the most attacked countries which is based on the yearly Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) survey, the Philippines climbed from the 30th spot to fourth place in five years.

The web threat attempts against Filipino users of Kaspersky software grew by 432.75 percent from about 9.5 million in 2017 to 50.5 million in 2021 as Kaspersky Labs said a move toward achieving cyber-resiliency would potentially support the growth of local businesses.

The mobile malware attacks have however declined sharply in the Philippines from 2019 to 2021.

Genie Gan, head of public affairs and government relations for Asia Pacific and Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky said that the Philippines’ “unique cybersecurity landscape and how it is dealing with cyberattacks, it appears that the country is now in the intermediate stage of cybersecurity readiness.”