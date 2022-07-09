New bill calls for Department of Disaster Resilience in Philippines

A House Bill (HB) seeking the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) has been filed by Leyte 1st district Rep. Martin Romualdez and Tingog Party-list Reps. Yedda Romualdez and Jude Acidre to better manage the country’s disaster risk reduction and response efforts.

“It is high time that we create a truly empowered department that will focus on natural hazards and disasters, characterized by unity of command, a science and ICT-based approach and the capacity to take charge of three key result areas: disaster risk reduction; preparedness and response; and recovery, rehabilitation and building forward better,” House Bill No. 13 stated.

The proposed Disaster Resilience Act, principally authored by Romualdez, was filed on June 30 and comes as the Philippines remains the world’s second nation most vulnerable to climate change and disasters, with up to 19 tropical storms entering its area of responsibility, of which six to nine make landfall.

Earlier typhoon Haiyan or Yolanda, the world’s strongest typhoon ever recorded, struck the country in November 2013, with Eastern Visayas suffering the most damage and loss of life and a DDR will be established to improve the national government’s capacity for disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) and to reduce the vulnerabilities of sectors heavily-hit by natural disasters.

“The Department shall be the primary government agency responsible for leading, organizing, and managing the national effort to reduce disaster risk, prepare for and respond to disasters, recover and rehabilitate, and build forward better after the occurrence of disasters,” read Article II, Section 4 of HB 13.