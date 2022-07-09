Marcos greets Muslims on Eid Al Adha; calls for selflessness, unity

President Bongbong Marcos has called for unity once again and break the chain of divisiveness as he greets Filipino Muslims marking Eid Al Adha.

In a message on Saturday, Marcos reiterated his call for Filipinos to work as one and set aside differences so that the country can emerge strong.

“The journey ahead of us will not be easy, but if we fight for what is right and predicate our every action on our love for our fellowmen and women, our people will surely benefit from the results of our individual choices,” he said.

Eid’l Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, honors Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah as an act of obedience.

“This day reminds us that, with deep faith and loyalty to our virtues, we can take risks for hefty costs, even if it means losing those whom we love and letting go of many things that matter to us,” the President said.

Marcos also declared July 9 as a holiday in observance of the important Islamic event.