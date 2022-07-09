Marcos administration mulls handing over some airports to private sector

The Marcos administration is looking to hand over the operation of some airports in the Philippines to the private sector.

As part of the public-private partnership initiative, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday that handing over the operations of some airports would help expand “the fiscal space.”

“There are some airports, where we can actually offer them for unsolicited or solicited proposals that the private sector will operate the airports. We might consider those,” Diokno said.

The disclosure came at a press briefing after a meeting of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC). He added that “ In Bohol we constructed the Bohol International Airport. I think it will significantly improve the operations and management of the airport if the private sector runs it. We might consider giving it to the private sector.”

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that the Marcos administration would “reinvigorate, re-examine and bring back PPPs.”