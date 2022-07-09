Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos administration mulls handing over some airports to private sector

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Marcos administration is looking to hand over the operation of some airports in the Philippines to the private sector.

As part of the public-private partnership initiative, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday that handing over the operations of some airports would help expand “the fiscal space.”

RELATED STORY: Marcos picks Ex-PAL president as Transport Chief

“There are some airports, where we can actually offer them for unsolicited or solicited proposals that the private sector will operate the airports. We might consider those,” Diokno said.

The disclosure came at a press briefing after a meeting of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC). He added that “ In Bohol we constructed the Bohol International Airport. I think it will significantly improve the operations and management of the airport if the private sector runs it. We might consider giving it to the private sector.”

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that the Marcos administration would “reinvigorate, re-examine and bring back PPPs.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT JULY 8 3 1

PH’s sugar supply may run out by August – SRA

50 mins ago
Typhoon Rolly Guinobatan Municipal Police Station

New bill calls for Department of Disaster Resilience in Philippines

2 hours ago
pedestrians 400811 640 1

New traffic device to flash red lights on faces of smartphone-obsessed HK pedestrians

2 hours ago
iStock 1165471657 1

Philippines climbs to 4th place worldwide as target of global hackers

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button