Sharjah advises travelers to reach airport early due to Eid Al Adha rush

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has asked travelers to reach at the airport three hours prior to their flights in view of increasing demand during the Eid Al Adha holiday and the summer season.

The SAA said it was fully ready to deal with the increase of flights through the latest technologies like self-check-in and smart gates.

It added that automated verification service for boarding passes and digital pass on mobile phones will help out passengers. Furthermore at the smart information desk travellers can communicate with the information department at Sharjah Airport virtually.

