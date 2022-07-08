Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos appoints ex-Defense chief Lorenzana as new BCDA head

Former Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has been appointed as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) while the daughter of former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III is the new chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio took her oath of office as the new chairperson of MTRCB succeeding Atty. Jeremiah Jaro while Delfin Lorenzana will replace officer-in-charge Atty. Aristotle Batuhan.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said Lorenzana took his oath before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday adding, “The DND is confident that Secretary Lorenzana will steer the BCDA towards a stronger collaboration not only with the [Armed Forces of the Philippines], but with all its stakeholders for the development of vibrant economic hubs and communities in different parts of the country.”

In separate statements, Sotto-Antonio and her father thanked Marcos for his trust.

As per the Office of the Press Secretary, the others who took their oath before the President on Thursday are:
– Cesar Chavez – Undersecretary, Department of Transportation
– Emerald Ridao – Undersecretary, Office of the Press Secretary
– Franz Imperial – Undersecretary, Office of the President
– Honey Rose Mercado – Undersecretary, Presidential Management Staff
– Jose Calida – Commissioner, Commission on Audit
– Bianca Cristina Cardenas Zobel – Social Secretary
– Gerald Baria – Undersecretary, Office of the President

