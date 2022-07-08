Filipinos become more self-caring amidst pandemic: Report

More Filipinos have become self-caring amidst the pandemic, a global trend forecasting company WGSN has pointed out.

The company said Filipinos looked towards products and experiences that offered a sense of reassurance.

WGSN senior strategist in Asia-Pacific Athena Chen said that the people are spending more on products and experiences that bring them happiness and comfort.

“As they continue to feel the impact of COVID-19 on their mental health, these online purchases naturally become a form of self-care, which promotes a better well-being,” Chen added.

Thanks to the boom witnessed by the big e-commerce platforms, the Philippines’ internet economy has become the fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific in 2022, the report said.

Citing its latest Asia: Markets to Watch report, WGSN said food delivery apps remain the biggest contributors as the country is still living under lockdown.