Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Maria Ressa for cyberlibel

Rappler has confirmed that the Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction if Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and writer Reynald Santos over cyberlibel charges filed bu businessman Wilfredo Keng.

Ressa and Santos will be facing a six month to six year imprisonment due to the cyberlibel complaint.

“They disagree with the decision and their legal counsels are currently reviewing the decision. Both will avail of all legal remedies available to them, including elevating the decision to the Supreme Court for review,” Rappler said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: SEC upholds Rappler shutdown order

“While the decision is unfortunate, it is also a good opportunity for the Supreme Court to take a second look at the constitutionality of cyber libel and the continuing criminalization of libel, especially in light of the freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” it added.

Rappler said the decision weakens the ability of journalists to hold power to account.

“We call on our media colleagues, our community, and other advocates of a free and independent press to be vocal and vigilant now more than ever. This is not just about Maria Ressa, Rey Santos Jr., or Rappler. What is ultimately at stake is our democracy whose strength rests on a media that is not threatened by the state nor intimidated by forces out to silence critical voices,” the statement read.