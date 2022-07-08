Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Maria Ressa for cyberlibel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Rappler has confirmed that the Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction if Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and writer Reynald Santos over cyberlibel charges filed bu businessman Wilfredo Keng.

Ressa and Santos will be facing a six month to six year imprisonment due to the cyberlibel complaint.

“They disagree with the decision and their legal counsels are currently reviewing the decision. Both will avail of all legal remedies available to them, including elevating the decision to the Supreme Court for review,” Rappler said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: SEC upholds Rappler shutdown order

“While the decision is unfortunate, it is also a good opportunity for the Supreme Court to take a second look at the constitutionality of cyber libel and the continuing criminalization of libel, especially in light of the freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” it added.

Rappler said the decision weakens the ability of journalists to hold power to account.

“We call on our media colleagues, our community, and other advocates of a free and independent press to be vocal and vigilant now more than ever. This is not just about Maria Ressa, Rey Santos Jr., or Rappler. What is ultimately at stake is our democracy whose strength rests on a media that is not threatened by the state nor intimidated by forces out to silence critical voices,” the statement read.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KOR Abu Dhabi knighting July 2022 1

IN PHOTOS: Knights of Rizal Abu Dhabi chapter holds knighting ceremony

1 min ago
Zeinab Harake

Vlogger Zeinab Harake confirms she is still single

30 mins ago
iStock 476505663

Filipinos become more self-caring amidst pandemic: Report

34 mins ago
dark night fireworks light 1

Abu Dhabi to mark Eid al Adha 2022 with spectacular fireworks, gaming festival, staycations

37 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button