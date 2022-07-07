Zubiri says death penalty not a priority under Marcos admin

Incoming Senate President Migz Zubiri announced that President Bongbong Marcos is not pushing for the restoration of the death penalty in the Philippines.

The statement came after Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa filed a bill seeking to restore the death penalty.

“For example, death penalty, which I know hindi naman itutulak nitong administration na ito because I already asked the higher-ups, hindi naman nila i-prioritize ito,” Zubiri said.

“But for me, for example, a big no-no for me na isu-support. I will not support, for example, the death penalty or any bills that will infringe on the human rights of the innocent. Anti-abortion din ako. I will not agree on abortion measures,” he added.

Zubiri however he will not stop his colleagues to pursue their advocacy bills.

“For example, alam ko si Senator Risa would want to focus on this abortion. Then we will give her — again, as part of traditions and culture in the Senate — bibigyan natin ng pagkakataon, for example, Senator Risa na ipag-debate ito sa plenaryo and pagbotohan. Hindi po tayo mag-obstruct nitong mga measures na ito,” the senator said.

“At the end of the day, botohan na lang natin na kung manalo siya, and I lose my vote, then so be it,”he added.