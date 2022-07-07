Value of 2018’s Php1 reduced to 87 centavos this 2022 – analyst

The purchasing power of the Philippine peso has declined in the past three years to hit its lowest level since 2018 due to the inflationary uptick, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Inflation rate hit 6.1 percent last June, the highest since the rice crisis in October 2018, when the inflation rate was 6.9 percent.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos rejects PSA report of 6.1% inflation rate in June

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disbelief at the June 2022 inflation rate announced by state statisticians, saying that “we’re not that high,” the PSA data said the inflation rate hit a high last month.

According to National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa, Php1 in 2018 was equivalent to 87 centavos worth in June 2022, further stressing that higher food, fuel, and transportation costs, as well as costlier alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, contributed the most to last month’s inflation rate, which was higher than May’s 5.4 percent.

READ ON: PH experiences 4 percent inflation as of March 2022 as global oil prices rise

“‘Pag ating CPI ay tumataas, ibig sabihin mas lumiliit ‘yung purchasing power ng pera natin, ng piso, na para bumili ng goods and services,” Mapa said in a briefing with reporters.

Marcos has disagreed with PSA’s data, saying that “I think I will have to disagree with that number”, but adding that the inflation rate may breach the government’s target of 3.7 percent to 4.7 percent.