PSA: Number of jobless Filipinos up to 2.93 million in May

The number of jobless Filipinos has reached 2.93 million in May according to the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

National Statistician and PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa reported that unemployment rate during the month stood at 6%. This is slightly higher compared to the 5.7% rate in April.

The following were the sectors which recorded the highest number of unemployment in the month of May.

• Agriculture and forestry
• Public administration and defense; compulsory social security
• Arts, entertainment and recreation
• Education
• Professional, scientific, and technical activities

Employed individuals grew from April’s 45.63 million to 46.08 million in May.

“The immediate challenge is the full reopening of the economy. Over the medium term, the government will focus on creating more jobs, quality jobs, and green jobs through productivity-enhancing investments,” NEDA Chief Arsenio Balisacan said.

