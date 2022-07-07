Online seller, arrested in buy bust in Zamboanga

At least P340,000 worth of shabu has been confiscated by the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit after conducting a buy-bust operation in Barangay Baliwasan, Zamboanga City on Wednesday, July 6.

During the operation, they arrested 30-year-old online seller Anersa Aiyadi Hassan, a 30-year-old online seller.

Anersa has been identified as a high-value drug personality in Zamboanga.

Other items confiscated from Anersa were assorted drug paraphernalia and a smartphone that she uses or her online transactions.

“The suspect is now under the custody of Zamboanga police while preparation for appropriate charges against her is ongoing,” PNP OIC Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said.

The suspect was charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.