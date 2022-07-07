More Filipinos prefer to live in urban communities – PSA

More Filipinos prefer to live in urban communities, a report by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has pointed out.

The PSA report said some 58.93 million or 54 percent of the 109.03 million Filipinos lived in urban villages in 2020 which was an increase of 7.20 million persons from the 51.73 million urban residents in 2015.

The PSA said that rural population in 2020 comprised the remaining 50.10 million persons or 46.0 percent of the total population and the level of urbanization was recorded at 54.0 percent in 2020.

Among the five regions that surpassed the national level of urbanization in 2020 are Calabarzon (70.5 percent), Davao (66.8 percent), Central Luzon (66.3 percent), and Soccsksargen (55.5 percent).