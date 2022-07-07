Makati debunks data breach reports of Proud Makatizen website

The City Government of Makati has dismissed earlier reports of an alleged ‘data breach’ on their ‘Proud Makatizen’ website.

Makati City Spokesperson Atty. Michael Camiña highlighted that the system pointed out by vpnMentor only contained fictitious test data.

“There was no data breach with the data servers of the Makati City Government. The subject system alleged to have been breached was a former development server containing fictitious test data. It is no longer online,” said Atty. Camiña.

Earlier, a report from the VPN Mentor research team, led by Noam Rotem, discovered the data breach from the Proud Makatizen website. Reports stated that the alleged breach exposed over 620,000 files totaling 39.7 GB, affecting over 300,000 Makati residents.

Atty. Camiña debunked the numbers as ‘baseless and outrightly false assertions’.

“These irresponsible statements can potentially create undue panic among Makatizens and the business establishments on the safety of their personal and corporate data entrusted to the city government,” said Atty. Camiña.

“We assure our Makatizens that the City Government of Makati is committed to protect their personal information,” he added.

VPN Mentor’s research team got in touch with the Philippines’ CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) to notify and offer their assistance. The two teams then worked together to secure the AWS S3 bucket.

“We disclosed the URL leading to the unsecured server and provided further detail about what it contained. We received regular communication with the Philippines’ CERT until they were able to complete their report and send it to the City of Makati. The AWS S3 bucket was secured shortly after,” read the report.