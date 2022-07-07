Lawmaker defends bill renaming NAIA

Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves has defended his bill seeking to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Ferdinand Marcos International Airport.

Teves said he wants to rename the airport to give credits to former President and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

“Marcos did really well. At isa pa, para sa akin, ‘yung bisa ng EDSA nawala na eh. Kung may bisa pa ‘yung EDSA, hindi mananalo si BBM. Bakit nanalo si BBM? Ibig sabihin wala nang bisa ‘yung EDSA. It’s no longer significant to the people today,” Teves said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Teves denied that he is distorting history by changing the name of the airport and said that the Marcos regime was okay.

“What do you mean, symbol of democracy? Sabi ko nga wala na ngang bisa ‘yung nangyari sa EDSA. Totoong nangyari ‘yung EDSA. Napalitan sina Marcos, natanggal. Eh bakit ngayon ibinalik ng mga tao? Ibig sabihin naka-realize ‘yung tao na okay sina Marcos,” he said.

“I’m doing this for the country na dapat ang bigyan natin ng kredito ay ‘yung gumagawa ng tama,” he added.

The lawmaker slammed the impact of EDSA people power.

“Let’s give credit where credit is due, and also, let’s be attuned to the times. If EDSA was relevant before, today, no more, because if it was relevant today, BBM would never win,” Teves added.