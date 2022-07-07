HEALTHWATCH: Following COVID-19 protocols may help prevent Monkeypox

An expert from the Philippines has advised that following COVID-19 protocols will likely prevent Monkeypox from spreading as well.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Salvana said Tuesday that wearing masks and adhering to other COVID related health protocols including frequent handwashing can prevent transmission and contraction of the monkeypox virus.

At the “Laging Handa” public briefing, Salvana said, “Bagama’t may nakikita nga taong pag-akyat ng mga kaso around the world, iyong mga ginagawa natin against Covid-19 will actually also work for monkeypox. Iyong paggamit natin ng mask dahil may droplet transmission din iyan, hugas po tayo ng kamay, and of course, always be vigilant lalo na doon sa mga taong nanggaling sa places na nakapag-report na ng monkeypox.” said Salvana.

RELATED STORY: WHO: Monkeypox cases breach 3,400 globally

“And the last piece there is also kung makakapag-procure tayo ng mga smallpox vaccine na alam natin ay mabisa sa monkeypox (if we can also procure smallpox vaccines which we know are also effective against monkeypox),” Salvana added.

Salvana however said the disease is less contagious than Covid-19.

“So, very important we just stick to the plan for Covid-19 and the monkeypox, madadamay na rin siya doon sa ating mga (may also be prevented by these) precautions and at the same time we already have the tests that can be used to detect monkeypox,” he said.