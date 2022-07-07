Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Free parking in Sharjah, Ajman during Eid Al Adha 2022 holidays

Motorists will be able to benefit from free parking in Sharjah and Ajman as the paid public parking will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The public in Sharjah will be able to avail of the free parking offer from July 20 to July 22 with the Sharjah Municipality clarifying that motorists will still have to pay parking fees at the meters on Arafat Day, July 19.

The Sharjah Municipality announced in a social media post that public parking users would be exempt from fees from Saturday, July 9, till Monday, July 11 adding, “Users of public parking spaces in Sharjah will be exempt from paying parking fees from 10 to 12 Dhul-Hiijah. Parking fees will have to be paid on Arafat day.”

The Ajman Municipality also said that the parking in the emirate would be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11.

