Free parking in Dubai during Eid Al Adha 2022 holidays

Public parking across Dubai, except for the multi-level parking terminals, is free for four days during the Eid weekend from Friday (July 8) to Monday (July 11) as the authorities are gearing up to make festival safe, secure, and stress-free for the residents.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Wednesday free parking for Eid Al Adha holidays. “Public parking would be free from Friday (July 8) till Monday (July 11),” said RTA adding parking fees will resume on July 12.

Security has also been beefed up for Eid Al Adha.

RELATED STORY: Things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha 2022 under AED 50

Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Events Security Committee (ESC), said they were fully ready to secure Eid Al Adha celebrations through an introducing an integrated security plan features.

The security plan includes dispatching 412 patrols, 3,200 police officers, 60 traffic wardens, 29 bicycles, 62 ambulances, 650 volunteers, 442 paramedics, 10 rescue marine boats, 14 security maritime boats and 165 lifeguards on Dubai beaches.