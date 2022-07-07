Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Farmers, security, among the awardees in Wenchao Employee Awarding Ceremony

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago

Photo of the Awarding ceremony

Wenchao, the main company of the largest Asian Gourmet Supermarket, WeMart, acknowledged its company Employees during an Awarding Ceremony held last Wednesday, July 6 at Park Hyatt Recency Hotel.

Photo courtesy of: Mark Laurence Siniel

The multi-national company said that the event is a way to show gratitude to their hardworking staff and to bring all of their employees together.

“We want to take care of them and give them care and [award them] on stage to show that the company is stronger,” said William Deng, Wenchao Commercial Manager.

The event was attended by the Wenchao President Jiansheng Sun.

Photo courtesy of: Mark Laurence Siniel

Among the awardees were WeMart’s security officer, Nazir Khan who is from Pakistan and has been with the company for six years. Khan said that he feels lucky to be recognized by WeMart.

“[Wenchao is a] good company, best company,” said Khan.

WeMart, Wenchao’s supermarket offers fresh produce. They have their own farm where they manufacture all their raw products. They have also awarded their farmers who were also present during the event.

“I have been working for six years with them and I am happy to receive this award. My boss is good,” said Abdul Jabbar Faiz Muhammad, one of WeMart’s farmers.

“Today, I’m very happy. I have received good working award. I am a farmer and my boss gave trust to me,” said Shahnawaz Khan Muhhamad Rafique, a farmer of WeMart.

WeMart has also announced that they are expanding their offerings in the next coming months.

“Everybody knows that WeMart is focused on Chinese products. But now, everything will totally change. We will update our product from Europe, Southeast Asian and from the whole world. So we purchase department So in the future, all of our product is for the whole world, said William Deng, WeMart Commercial Manager.

William, himself is a recipient of the Outstanding Manager Award during the event.

Photo courtesy of: Mark Laurence Siniel

WeMart Supermarket is located in Clock Tower, Deira, DIP and Abu Dhabi.

