EU countries warns constituents on consuming a Filipino instant noodles brand

The governments of France, Ireland, and Malta have released health safety warnings on their respective websites warning their constituents on consuming the Philippine-based instant noodles ‘Lucky Me’ due to ‘high levels of ethylene oxide’.

The mentioned countries have begun recalling batches of the popular Filipino instant noodles brand after their health ministries reported them to be contaminated.

“The above batch of Lucky Me! Instant Pancit Canton Noodles Original Flavour is being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide. This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU,” reads the health advisory of Ireland released on Wednesday, July 6.

All of the notices mentions that the recalled batches were manufactured in Thailand.

The flavors being recalled included ‘original’, ‘beef noodles’, ‘kalamansi’, ‘hot chili’, and ‘chilimansi’. 

“Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch,” read the advisory.

‘Lucky Me’ has released a statement on Thursday, July 7 in connection to the Ethylene Oxide health advisories.

They re-assured the product consumers that they are compliant with the local safety standards and even US FDA standards for Ethylene Oxide.

