Eid Al Adha 2022 prayer timings announced in UAE

Eid Al Adha prayers will be held across the UAE on Saturday and worshippers have been advised to wear masks and maintain social distance, with prayer timings for the seven emirates also announced. The timings respectively are:

Abu Dhabi: 5:57 am
Al Ain: 5:51 am
Madinat Zayed: 6:02 am
Dubai: 5:52 am
Sharjah: 5:51 am
Ajman: 5:51 am
Umm Al Quwain: 5:50 am
Ras Al Khaimah: 5:48 am
Fujairah: 5:48 am

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) recommends conducting a PCR laboratory test no later than 72 hours before Eid to ensure the health and safety of people.

Mosques will be open to the public after Fajr prayers on the day of Eid, while people have been asked to wear a mask all the time and keep a physical distance of at least 1 meter. Also, mandatory use of personal or single-use rugs has been advised.

