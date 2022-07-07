Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman Court sentences man to death for killing employer

Staff Report

The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a 30-year-old Asian national to death for killing his employer.

The man was convicted of murder and arrested on charges of slitting the victim and stabbing him several times as surveillance cameras pointed to the crime.

The police operation room had received a call about a stabbing incident near a cafeteria in the centre of Ajman and victim was found lying in a pool of blood and later the accused admitted to the crime.

The convict said the victim refused to complete residency procedures for the nine men and salaries for four month reneging on an agreement between them that the victim would provide visas to nine people.

