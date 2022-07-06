UAE firms plan 10 percent hike in salaries to meet soaring costs

Companies in the UAE are considering giving a 10 percent hike in salaries amid soaring inflation.

Employers are considering mid-term increments to retain talent amid rise in inflation as fuel prices reached an all-time high in July.

Recent surveys have revealed that companies in UAE are feeling the pressures of a post-pandemic labour market, where earlier salary packages are proving unattractive for the talent pool, and in order to retain talent, some companies in the UAE are looking at mid-term increments and increasing allowances which include fuel stipends.

Companies feel an an increased need to review employees’ salaries to ensure they can attract new talent and retain their current workforce since prices have jumped nearly 75 per cent since January 2022.

Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East, said rising inflation greatly impacts the quality of life of employees and there is an increase in requests related to compensation and travel allowances.