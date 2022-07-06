Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OVP satellite offices start offering social services in Philippines

The six satellite offices of the Office of Vice President (OVP) have started providing medical and burial assistance to the public nationwide as part of its social services programs.

Vice President Sara Duterte opened the satellite offices on the first day of her term last July 1 across the country so that her office can provide immediate services to the public.

“These established satellite offices across the country will widen the program’s reach and will guarantee a better provision of assistance,” Duterte’s spokesperson Reynold Munsayac said in a statement while authorities said the medical and burial assistance offered in the satellite offices can be availed through identified partner hospitals or direct walk-in applications.

Applicants need to complete the following requirements to avail the services:

  1. Filled-out application form.
  2. Submit the complete requirements and form via walk-in to satellite office processor/staff.
  3. Wait for the processing of application.
  4. The processor/staff will inform the applicant of the date of issuance of assistance that will be provided personally or via email.

The locations of the OVP’s six satellite offices are as follows:

  • Dagupan, Ilocos Region
  • Tacloban, Eastern Visayas
  • Cebu, Central Visayas
  • Davao, Northern Mindanao
  • Zamboanga, Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Tandag, Caraga

