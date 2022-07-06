List: Spots to celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022 holidays in Abu Dhabi

With Eid Al Adha scheduled to fall on July 8 and last until July 11, the UAE is gearing up for a long weekend and there are several unique places for families to visit and amazing things to do in the capital during the festival.

The places in Abu Dhabi where families can enjoy the Eid:

Yas Island

Yas Island has planned a number of Eid Al Adha festivities, including fireworks that will light up the Abu Dhabi skyline from Yas Bay Waterfront at 9 p.m. for three days over the festival.

The destination’s renowned Kids Go Free offer allows youngsters under the age of 12 to explore three theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi – for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Staying and dining are also free on the renowned recreational island, which is one of Abu Dhabi’s top tourism ventures.

RELATED STORY: UAE President pardons 737 prisoners, pledges to settle prisoners’ financial obligations ahead of Eid Al Adha

Al Qana

Al Qana in the Rabdan region, a waterfront attraction, is one of Abu Dhabi’s newest outstanding developments, spreading across 2.4 kilometers of coastline in the center of the city. It provides a diversified combination of leisure, hospitality, and entertainment and is the ideal spot to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy an atmosphere that will leave you feeling refreshed.

The National Aquarium is one of its most impressive attractions. This amazing waterfront destination is home to 46,000 animals and 300 species, and visitors may wander slowly down the promenade experiencing the finest in food, entertainment, retail, wellness, and adventure. The aquarium, which is divided across ten zones, is the largest in the Middle East. Designed as an exciting, fun-filled destination for the entire family, the area lends itself to an array of immersive activities from on-ground water displays.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Cove Beach Makers District is Abu Dhabi’s newest lifestyle destination, giving a much-needed sanctuary on Al Reem Island. It has a beautiful ocean view with elegant day beds, single beds, and cabanas with their own Jacuzzi. During the Eid Al-Adha holiday, tourists will get free access to the pool as well as a techno party.

READ ON: Things to do in Dubai this Eid Al Adha 2022 under AED 50

Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach

The pristine Corniche Beach is one of the nicest spots to visit in Abu Dhabi, with turquoise sea and smooth, white sand. A lovely coastal promenade with well-kept paths home to groomed plants and seats overlooking the stunning Arabian Gulf is also available.

The Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach is a popular tourist site in Abu Dhabi, and the 2-kilometer-long beach is separated into three sections: Gate 4 (free entrance) is good for singles and big parties, Gate 2 is ideal for families and has its own quiet zone, and Gate 3 is also ideal for families and children.