Indian expat wins Dh10 million in latest Mahzooz draw

In the 83rd draw of Mahzooz Ewings, an Indian expatriate from Kerala, India was luckily drawn and is the latest winner of 10,000,000 dirhams.

Anish, 39 years old, has been working as an IT Engineer for 13 years in Dubai. During a press conference on Wednesday, July 6, Anish said that he still could not believe that he had won.

“It was on Saturday evening, I was watching a movie, around 9:30pm, I took a ticket and I checked and came to know that I’ve got 3 numbers,” said Anish. He said that at first, he thought he has only won 350,000 dirhams but was even more surprised to see that all his selected numbers were drawn.

“The feelings [I had that time], I cannot express,” said Anish.

Anish said that he has been trying his luck for more than a year, purchasing 2- 3 lines per week.

When asked how he selected his lucky numbers, Anish said it was God who guided him in choosing the numbers.

“In my mind, I only have one number, number one. This four numbers, randomly selected, the rest God made me see” said Anish.

The winning numbers in the draw last Saturday, June 2 were 1, 8, 10, 12 and 49.

Anish also revealed that despite winning Dhs10 million, he does not intend to leave his job.

“With that job, it helped me to buy this,” said Anish, saying that he owes it to his job that he was able to join the Mahzooz draw.

When TFT asked what is the first target purchase that he has in mind, he said that he has always wanted to have a car. Anish lives in Ajman and travels for more than one hour going to his workplace daily which is in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) – 2.

So far, Anish would like to prioritize paying off some loans that he has back in India and bringing his family here in the UAE. He has been married for 8 years and has a 7-year-old child who is now in Grade 2.

“Plan something. I cannot tell you right now. Maybe in property and investment,” replied Anish when asked what he plans to do with the money that he had won.

In the same draw, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 was scooped up by 28 winners with each taking home AED 35,714, while the third prize of AED 350 was claimed by 1,376 other participants. The guaranteed weekly raffle draw of AED 300,000 was split among three winners, Aneesh, Tarek and Raja, bringing the total value of the prizes given away at the Mahzooz 83rd draw to AED 11,781,600.

Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz, handed a symbolic Dh10 million cheque to Anish. It was only two weeks ago when they have announced a Dhs 10 million winner so he believes that the company is now “in the habit of creating winners.”

According to Samji, he is in awe with the stories of their winners.

“The 24th winner has a very distinct story. 2 weeks ago, we have a Turkish winner, and the stories are all amazing. It’s all about empowerment. It’s all about giving people the chance. It’s all about impacting the grassroots not jut the red ribbon stuff,” said Samji.

Samji said that he is very much happy to share

“That bottle of water that goes to the needy in challenging circumstances, I don’t think there are many companies in this world that will give you that satisfaction.

So far, with a purchase of 1 water bottle, Mahzooz has made 23 millionaires within its past 83 draws, and already released 230 million dirhams as prices.

Mahzooz, which means luck, has also announced in the press conference that in addition to the usual prizes, draw joiners can win 1kg of 22ct gold as part of their Golden Summer Draw promo.

Those who will join the weekly draws in July 2022 will automatically enter into the Golden Summer Draw, which will be held on July 30, 2022, along with the grand and raffle draw.

Steps to join the Mahzooz draw

Visit Mahzooz website: www.mahzooz.ae Register an account. Purchase a bottle of water for AED 35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw and will be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home AED 100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to

hydrate those in need. In the past years, there were able to support multiple charity organizations and needy individuals requiring treatment for various diseases such as cancer and kidney dialysis treatment.