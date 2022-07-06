Ex-Vice Gov. Ricky Recto, arrested for leaking private photos of ex-girlfriend

The Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) arrested a former Batangas Vice Governor Ricky Recto on charges of violence against women and children (VAWC) and illegal possession of firearms, last Monday, July 3.

ACG officer-in-charge, Brig. Gen. Bowen Joey Masauding said Ricky Recto was arrested by members of the ACG during the implementation of a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data (WSSECD) arising from an assault complaint filed by the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend who was unidentified claimed that her private photos were leaked by the former vice governor. Digital devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and desktop computers were taken from Recto’s house based on PNP-ACG’s report.

The arresting team were also able to seize five unregistered firearms which include a 12-gauge shotgun and four pistols — two 9mm, one .25 caliber, and one .40 caliber.

Recto will also face another assault charge after he supposedly attacked one of the members of the operating team, Masauding said.

The suspect was brought to ACG headquarters in Camp Crame for booking and safekeeping pending the conduct of inquest proceedings

It can be recalled that Recto, brother of former Senator and now Batangas 6th District Rep. Ralph Recto, run for governor in the recent May elections but later withdrew and supported Hermilando Mandanas, who went on to win another term as governor.