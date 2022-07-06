Cebu Pacific restores 88% of pre-pandemic systemwide capacity

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, has restored 88% of its pre-pandemic systemwide capacity following the continuous ramp-up of its domestic and international routes.

The airline now flies an average of 340 flights a day, covering 34 domestic and 18 international destinations. This is equivalent to roughly 64,000 seats offered in a day.

CEB has restored 100% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity in April this year. The airline has already surpassed its December 2019 level for domestic capacity as it marks 109% restoration in July 2022.

“We are pleased to see more people confidently flying again, not just within the Philippines but even abroad. This positive development has not only allowed us to carry more passengers, but also boosted our cargo service,” said Xander Lao, Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific.

To continue spurring travel CEB announces a special 7.7 sale from July 7 to 11, 2022, offering flights for as low as PHP 188 one-way base fare for domestic routes on sale. Travel period is from September 1, 2022, until January 31, 2023.

Apart from this, CEB also offers a simultaneous special international seat sale, on the same travel period above, to key destinations for as low as PHP 499 one-way base fare. This includes flights to South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, among others.

“We remain committed to offering the lowest fares across our network and we are encouraged by past seat sale success rates so we will continue to stimulate travel through our promo fares,” added Lao.

CEB has achieved a 7-star safety rating from airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance. It continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, while it operates with a 100% fully vaccinated crew, 95% of whom have been boosted – all to ensure every Juan flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific. For more information, visit www.cebupacificair.com.