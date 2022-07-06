24-year-old woman found lifeless in Bulacan creek

A woman who was reported missing last Saturday, June 2 has been found lifeless three days after in a creek in Malolos, Bulacan, Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) reports.

The body has been found by residents of Brgy Capt Hernandez in Brgy Tikay, City of Malolos, Bulacan.

The victim was described as 5′ to 5’3″ tall, wearing a gray jacket, pink blouse, pants, and bracelets on both arms and was later on identified as Princess Dianne Dayor.

Acting Provincial Director of the BPPO, PCol Charlie Cbradilla said that the tattoos in the victims body helped in identifying the 24-year-old victim who is also a resident of Bulacan. Her relatives also positively recognized the remains using her personal items. She was last seen about 5:30 a.m. on July 2, 2022, in Brgy. Tabang, Guiguinto, Bulacan before being reported as missing.

The area was investigated by the Bulacan Scene of the Crime Office (SOCO), which discovered that the victim’s iPhone 11 and wallet were missing. A follow-up investigation is being conducted in determining the motives of the incident.